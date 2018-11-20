Woman accused of forging documents, stealing more than $35K from business where she once worked

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is facing several charges after allegedly forging documents and using sources from the business where she worked to pay her personal bills.
Court documents state Brandy Forest, 34, was arrested Monday.
According to the first probable cause report, the human resources department of Forest’s former employer was contacted on Nov. 28, 2017 by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) about a signature on a document for SNAP benefits.
The report stated the human resources worker told investigators she had not signed the document and her name was forged on it. The worker reportedly added she had not been in contact with Forest since she had abruptly left the business in July and never returned or contacted any of the employees.
Then, on Nov. 29, 2017, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted about Forest being suspected of stealing money from the business where she had worked and abruptly quit. The second PC stated the caller said he hired a company to look into Forest’s finances and learned she allegedly stole more than $35,000 from the business. The worker reportedly said there were suspicious business checks written out to Forest with forged signatures on them.
According to the probable cause report, Forest used the business checks and company credit card to pay her bills and loans. It is believed she covered up the payments by going into the company’s software and marking the money as payments to vendors. The report added it was later learned the money was used to pay off a car loan, credit card debt, and a monthly utility bill.
The PC stated Foster is accused of stealing a total of $38,781.44 from the business.
The first PC reported Forest was taken in for questioning on Jan. 4, 2018 about the forged name on the document for welfare assistance and admitted to it. She was booked on a forgery charge at the time, but the report added the investigator did not know about the missing money from the company.
Forest has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of forgery, theft, computer fraud, monetary instrument abuse, and access device fraud.
Her bond is set at $3,000.
