Victim now dead after shooting on Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person has died after being injured in a shooting near Sherwood Street and N Foster Drive.
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of Clayton Wheeler, 28. He died November 18 after being shot November 15, officials say. The report states Wheeler was found suffering from gunshots wounds to his head and neck. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died three days later.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Police say Tiwan Snowden, 26, was initially arrested in the case. His charge has been upgraded from attempted second degree murder to second degree murder.
According to the arrest report, Snowden admitted to officers after being read his Miranda rights that he’d shot Wheeler and given the gun to an unknown man, who then removed the weapon from the crime scene.
Witnesses say they heard two shots fired and saw Snowden trying to move Wheeler’s body and put him in a vehicle. Detectives were able to find ballistic evidence on the scene, as well as a vehicle at the scene with blood inside.
Police say Snowden further admitted to trying to move Wheeler’s body into the car to drive him away. He also reportedly admitted to giving the gun to the unknown man to have it taken away from the scene.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 15 near the intersection of Sherwood Street and N Foster Drive.
About an hour after this shooting, another was reported on Avenue E.
