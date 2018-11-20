Texas woman reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a Texas woman reported missing in the city.
Tamara Gibson was visiting a friend in New Orleans at an unknown location for the past month, according to the report.
NOPD said she has not telephoned her husband or children in more than three days.
She was last heard from on November 16, 2018 at about 5:30 p.m. A check of local hospitals was unsuccessful, according to the report.
Gibson is described as a white female standing approximately 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. She is further described as having multiple tattoos, including “Temathy” on her left wrist, “A Mothers Love” on her left bicep, a peacock on her right thigh and a lion’s face on her left thigh.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tamara Gibson is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
