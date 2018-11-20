SU Nursing Program selected to participate in national research program

"The All of Us Research Program is making a real difference in strengthening the nation's research data repository, and AACN is proud to advance this important effort," said Ann Cary, chair of the AACN board of directors. "By supporting the All of Us Research Program and expanding the pool of individuals available to participate in critical research initiatives, academic nursing is helping to improve the health of all people in the United States by extending precision medicine to develop more effective ways to treat and prevent disease."