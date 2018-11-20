Pelicans Dominate Spurs 140-126

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
The Pelicans dominated in the paint and, in turn, dominated the San Antonio Spurs, winning 140-126 Monday night in the Smoothie King Center.
The Spurs had no answers for Anthony Davis and Julius Randle. The tandem combined to score 50 points and pull down 23 rebounds as the Pelicans won their third game in a row. Randle came off the bench and turned in a triple double. Jrue Holiday was also unstoppable in the back court with 21-points and nine assists while E’twaun Moore continued his hot shooting, pouring in twenty-three as the Pels picked up their tenth win of the season.
As for Davis, he needed thirty-five points when the night began to reach ten thousand for his career. He finished with twenty-nine and is sure to put in six more when the Pels visit the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night.
