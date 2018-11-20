OUR TURN: Ways to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As we move into the holiday season, more and more decorations are lighting up the stores and our homes.
While Christmas trees are beautiful and help kick off the holiday season, they can also be a fire hazard. In light of this, the National Fire Protection Association has kicked off “Project Holiday.”
Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be deadly than other fires. On average, one out of 32 reported home Christmas tree fires resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 143 reported home fires. In 80 percent of the deaths, a type of heat source, such as a candle or equipment, was too close to the tree.
Here are some reminders to keep you safe:
- When preparing that holiday meal, remember to stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food. •
- If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, and remain in the kitchen while food is cooking.
- Use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
- Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stove top.
