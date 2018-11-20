OPERATION BOO DAT: 26 sex offenders arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Marshals arrested 26 fugitive sex offenders in the New Orleans area over the last month during operation “Boo-Dat.”
Teams of U.S. Marshals Service investigators and state and local law enforcement officers stepped up enforcement efforts in the weeks before and after Halloween to ensure convicted sex offenders were not passing out candy, decorating their homes, dressing in costume or participating in any other activities that could entice children.
In addition to ensuring sex offenders complied with their registration guidelines, officials also simultaneously targeted and arrested fugitive sex offenders who were found to be non-compliant.
Operation Boo-Dat is an annual surge in sex offender compliance investigations specifically focused on Halloween because children are particularly vulnerable when trick-or-treating.
Chad Blair Downing, a Tier 3 sex offender whose original sex based conviction involved an 8-year-old female victim, was arrested the morning of Halloween day for an active Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office failure to register as a sex offender warrant and a second JPSO warrant for charges related to a felony stolen auto.
Downing was also booked on a Louisiana State parole violations warrant and has a 2017 pending felon with a firearm case in Mississippi. U.S. Marshals Task Force members found Downing living near a lower Ninth Ward elementary school and he was additionally charged by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for unlawful presence of a sex offender near a school and failure to register as a sex offender in Orleans Parish as it was determined he had been at that unregistered address for several weeks.
Downing was also arrested by the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force last fall during Operation Boo-Dat 2017 in City Park for failure to register as a sex offender and possession of cocaine.
Fugitive David Freeman Boyle, a Tier 3 sex offender whose original 1992 sex based conviction in Massachusetts involved a 6-year-old female victim, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force November 15 at a residence in Marrero where those he was living with were unaware of his convicted sex offender status. Boyle also had a previous 2007 failure to register as a sex offender arrest in Alabama and a 2016 failure to register arrest in Louisiana.
Operation Boo-Dat took place primarily in Orleans and Jefferson.
