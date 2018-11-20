OPERATION BOO DAT: 26 sex offenders arrested

Downing was also booked on a Louisiana State parole violations warrant and has a 2017 pending felon with a firearm case in Mississippi. U.S. Marshals Task Force members found Downing living near a lower Ninth Ward elementary school and he was additionally charged by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for unlawful presence of a sex offender near a school and failure to register as a sex offender in Orleans Parish as it was determined he had been at that unregistered address for several weeks.