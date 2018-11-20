LSP urges travelers to drive carefully during Thanksgiving holiday

(WAFB) - Millions of people travel during the Thanksgiving holiday; it’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Unfortunately, with all the extra people on the road, the potential for more wrecks is there.
Louisiana State Police says troopers will be focused on reducing the number of incidents so people can enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
In 2017 during the Thanksgiving holiday period (Nov. 22 to 27), there were more than 550 wrecks involving injury in Louisiana. Fifteen people were killed in wrecks during this time. Of those fatal crashes, nearly half involved impaired drivers, LSP says. In an effort to bring these numbers down, LSP will be proactively patrolling the state’s highways during the holiday. Troopers will be focused on impaired driving, aggressive driving, and protecting occupants of vehicles.
LSP goes on to say troopers will have a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to impaired drivers. Those found to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested.
Drivers can contact the nearest LSP troop by dialing *LSP (*577) if they see someone driving in an unsafe way. Travelers can also get information about road conditions, traffic, wrecks, construction, and other incidents by visiting www.511la.org. Drivers can also dial 511 for info.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.