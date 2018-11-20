LSP urges travelers to drive carefully during Thanksgiving holiday

In 2017 during the Thanksgiving holiday period (Nov. 22 to 27), there were more than 550 wrecks involving injury in Louisiana. Fifteen people were killed in wrecks during this time. Of those fatal crashes, nearly half involved impaired drivers, LSP says. In an effort to bring these numbers down, LSP will be proactively patrolling the state’s highways during the holiday. Troopers will be focused on impaired driving, aggressive driving, and protecting occupants of vehicles.