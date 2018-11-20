Investigation underway after death of Lafourche inmate

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Lafourche Parish inmate at the Catahoula Correctional Center, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Craig Webre said on Friday that Kevin Percle, 50, of Chackbay, who was being housed at the facility, was pronounced dead November 14.
Investigators learned that Percle was transferred to the facility on October 21 and that he suffered a blow to the head.
The incident wasn’t initially reported until a few days after Percle was transferred on November 4 to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for a court date.
On November 12, correctional officers found Percle unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy report determined that Percle died because of brain trauma. His death was ruled as a homicide.
The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.