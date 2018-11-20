HOLIDAY HELPING HAND: Donating money to food banks is just as good as donating canned goods

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No canned goods? No problem.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is accepting monetary donations this holiday season to help provide food and supplies to local families in need. While donations of canned goods are typically encouraged, monetary donations can be especially helpful to local food banks as they restock shelves after depleting supplies during hurricane season and prepare to feed children at home who are without access to school meals.
Funds raised through monetary donations often help food banks to:
- Purchase goods at a discounted rate offered only to food banks
- Stock up on specific products they receive fewer donations of, including fresh foods and foods that meet specific dietary needs
- Buy foods that are easy to store and prepare for families without extensive resources
