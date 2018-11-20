Gray man accused of shooting at apartment and sending threatening texts

LABADIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he shot at an apartment complex several times and sent threatening text messages, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday news release.
Thibodaux police arrested Jonathan Patrick Carter, 20, of Gray, on November 10 in connection to the shooting at a Labadieville apartment complex in May 2018.
On May 13, deputies were sent out to the apartment complex and determined that someone fired several gunshots at an apartment building.
Upon further investigations, deputies learned Carter had sent threatening text messages to the victim a short time before the shooting. The sheriff’s office said Carter and the victim knew each other.
Deputies found more evidence connecting Carter to the shooting, the sheriff’s office added.
Carter was charged with a count of aggravated criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $10,000.
