FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light rain; cool

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With Thanksgiving still two days away, we’re starting off Tuesday with a few areas of light rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
If you’re traveling early Tuesday morning, allow extra drive time, as wet, slick streets will be the rule for at least the next couple of hours. Otherwise, the wet weather is almost over, with only about a 10 percent or 20 percent coverage through the morning commute. You can expect clearing skies and a nice cool autumn afternoon ahead, with a high in the lower 60s.
Overnight, it will be clear and quite chilly, with a low in the upper 30s. Wednesday will dawn clear and cool, with a sunny November day expected. There will be light northeasterly winds and a high temperature topping out in the low to mid-60s.
