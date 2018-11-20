FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly days ahead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The forecast for the next couple days looks good with a real autumn-like feel to the air as we head towards Thanksgiving Day.
Skies should be clear Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a chilly daybreak in the upper 30s for the Red Stick. Sunshine will rule the day, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 60s. The First Alert Forecast is still holding onto a slight chance of rain early Thanksgiving morning, but at 20 percent or less, it’s really nothing of concern. In addition, any rain that does fall will exit the region by mid-morning (if not sooner) and we will return to sunshine for Thanksgiving afternoon. Look for a morning start on Thursday near 40° or so for metro Baton Rouge with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
Black Friday shoppers will walk out the door under fair skies in the morning, but will run into showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the WAFB region. A few of those storms could be on the strong side, so have your WAFB Weather App ready to go if you are hitting the holiday shopping circuit.
Saturday looks dry with a high near 70°, but rain returns for Sunday as the second cold front in two days rolls through the Lower Mississippi Valley. After a high temperature in the 70s, set rain chances at 40 percent for Sunday afternoon and evening.
For the time being, the forecast for next Monday through Friday is a dry one, but Sunday’s cold front will mean a big drop in temperatures, with highs in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures should rebound into the 60s for Thursday and Friday to close out the month of November.
