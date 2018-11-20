FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly days ahead

Skies should be clear Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a chilly daybreak in the upper 30s for the Red Stick. Sunshine will rule the day, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 60s. The First Alert Forecast is still holding onto a slight chance of rain early Thanksgiving morning, but at 20 percent or less, it’s really nothing of concern. In addition, any rain that does fall will exit the region by mid-morning (if not sooner) and we will return to sunshine for Thanksgiving afternoon. Look for a morning start on Thursday near 40° or so for metro Baton Rouge with afternoon highs in the low 60s.