Emergency center in north Baton Rouge celebrating a year of saving lives

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - For nearly five years, patients in need of emergency care in north Baton Rouge could expect long rides to get to the nearest hospital for treatment. That was until the 2017 opening of Our Lady of the Lake’s emergency center on Airline Highway.
“I think this facility is a model and it’s really the first of its kind where we have emergency room for the most severe illnesses or injuries, we have urgent care where it may be something that’s a little less serious,” said Stephanie Manson.
Manson, Our Lady of the Lake’s chief operating officer, says the expansion of their urgent care center came at a very important time for people in the area. She says in its first year, nearly 25,000 people checked into the new emergency room, nearly doubling their initial projection of around 15,000.
“We can care for almost every type of emergency service that you can think of, except some of those more extreme circumstances where we just want to take to the level two trauma,” said Manson.
Thanks to this unique facility, trauma victims have a better chance at survival. It’s equipped to stabilize patients with severe injuries before they are moved to a larger hospital. Manson says the main campus on Essen Lane has still seen a 6 percent decrease in emergency department volume.
“It really speaks to the need. Having services under one roof where we can really care for people on a continuum, that’s a model that we would like to replicate and it’s also something that’s drawn some interest from other partners around the country,” said Manson.
