EBRSO to soon begin taking applications for Christmas Crusade for Children

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported is will soon start taking applications for the annual Christmas Crusade for Children program.
EBRSO said it will be taking the applications from Monday, November 26 through Friday, November 30. Parents must apply in person. They can visit one of the sheriff’s office substations or the Baton Rouge City Constable’s Office Community Services Division to fill out an application.
- Gardere Substation - 3777 L’Auberge Crossing, Baton Rouge
- Central Substation - 13016 Gurney Road, Baton Rouge
- Kleinpeter Substation - 14431 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
- Scotlandville Substation - 1270 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge
- Zachary-Plains Substation - 23060 Brian Road, Zachary
- Pride-Chaneyville Substation - 12828 Jackson Road, Zachary
- Constable’s Office - 222 St. Louis Street, Baton Rouge
Organizers said parents are only allowed to apply with one of the participating agencies, they must live in East Baton Rouge Parish, and the children cannot be older than 12. They added the child’s social security number is required and there is a limit of one toy per child. The toys will be delivered before Christmas.
Those who want to give gifts can donate new, unwrapped toys to Cumulus Media Inc. at 631 Main Street in Baton Rouge, the city constable’s office headquarters in the city court building, or at any of the EBRSO substations across the parish.
