Drug roundup results in 15 arrests in Zachary

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department and the Delta Narcotics Drug Task Force teamed up for a drug roundup operation Tuesday morning that netted 15 arrests.
Police reported the following arrests:
- Damon Harris, 40 - Distribution of marijuana (2 counts) and possession of a firearm with drugs
- Antonio Gilmore, 19 - Distribution of marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine
- Kenneth Gardner Jr., 34 - Distribution of cocaine
- Eric McMichael, 55 - Distribution of cocaine
- Edjuan Harris, 28 - Distribution of marijuana
- Gregory Lemon Jr., 23 - Distribution of marijuana and distribution of cocaine
- Robert Stevenson Jr., 38 - Distribution of marijuana
- Billie Washington, 35 - Distribution of cocaine
- Mitchell Harris, 22 - Distribution of marijuana (3 counts) and theft
- Shadreka Paul, 41 - Harboring a fugitive and resisting an officer (2 counts)
- Lionel Kelly Jr., 29 - Distribution of marijuana, distribution of MDMA (4 counts), distribution of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Willie Dawson Jr., 43 - Distribution of marijuana (4 counts), distribution of cocaine, and possession of a stolen firearm
- Bertrae Paul, 23 - Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm, resisting an officer, simple assault, and as a fugitive
- Alexzae Johnson, 40 - Distribution of marijuana
- Roger Hill, 59 - Distribution of cocaine (2 counts)
