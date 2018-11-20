Drug roundup results in 15 arrests in Zachary

Zachary Police Department
November 20, 2018 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 1:28 PM

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department and the Delta Narcotics Drug Task Force teamed up for a drug roundup operation Tuesday morning that netted 15 arrests.

Police reported the following arrests:

  • Damon Harris, 40 - Distribution of marijuana (2 counts) and possession of a firearm with drugs
  • Antonio Gilmore, 19 - Distribution of marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine
  • Kenneth Gardner Jr., 34 - Distribution of cocaine
  • Eric McMichael, 55 - Distribution of cocaine
  • Edjuan Harris, 28 - Distribution of marijuana
  • Gregory Lemon Jr., 23 - Distribution of marijuana and distribution of cocaine
  • Robert Stevenson Jr., 38 - Distribution of marijuana
  • Billie Washington, 35 - Distribution of cocaine
  • Mitchell Harris, 22 - Distribution of marijuana (3 counts) and theft
  • Shadreka Paul, 41 - Harboring a fugitive and resisting an officer (2 counts)
  • Lionel Kelly Jr., 29 - Distribution of marijuana, distribution of MDMA (4 counts), distribution of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Willie Dawson Jr., 43 - Distribution of marijuana (4 counts), distribution of cocaine, and possession of a stolen firearm
  • Bertrae Paul, 23 - Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm, resisting an officer, simple assault, and as a fugitive
  • Alexzae Johnson, 40 - Distribution of marijuana
  • Roger Hill, 59 - Distribution of cocaine (2 counts)

