Council member holds turkey basket giveaway for families in need

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Councilman Lamont Cole and several sponsors and volunteers in District 7 came together Tuesday and gave many people a reason to be thankful.
The Thanksgiving basket giveaway was held at the MLK Community Center to give those in need a joyful holiday. Volunteers gathered 300 turkeys, along with gift bags filled with holiday foods, and they didn’t think they’d have any leftover.
“It’s really important to recognize there are people in our community who are in need and try to do our best to provide a few times a year something they need, and to help make sure we feed families during a time such as this,” said Cole.
“It means a whole lot to me to get a turkey. You’re coming up on Thanksgiving and I couldn’t afford a turkey, but I got a turkey now,” said Larry Griffin.
This is the event’s fourth year and it has successfully supported hundreds of families who cannot afford to buy a holiday meal for their table.
