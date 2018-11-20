COA sees record turnout at annual Thanksgiving Lunch

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s annual Thanksgiving lunch saw a record number of seniors in attendance, according to organizers.
CEO Tasha Clark-Amar said more than 1,500 attended the event. She added seven years ago, there were only roughly 300.
“It’s a time for the seniors - one, to give thanks, for us to show them that we appreciate them,” said Clark-Amar. "For them to fellowship with their peers and also for them to get out of the house, put on their fancy doves, shake a tail feather, and just have a great time.”
The Crowne Plaza hotel hosted the lunch and needed to use two dining halls to accommodate all the guests. Seniors received a free meal at the event and were encouraged to socialize and dance with their partners.
"It’s also an opportunity for the seniors to not have to worry about cooking, where their meals going to come from today, not worry about family members who are here or not here. Just a time for them to celebrate,” Calrk-Amar added.
She also said if the lunch continues to grow, they may have to move it to the River Center in the future.
