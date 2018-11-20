Chef Folse offering Thanksgiving Day buffet at White Oak Plantation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Chef John Folse is offering up a Thanksgiving Day buffet at White Oak Plantation.
Guests can dine in the ballroom at either the 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. seating. Each seating is limited to 100 guests.
The buffet is $59.95 per adult and $19.95 per child (ages 6 to 12). Children under 5-years-old eat for free.
After lunch, guests can tour the grounds, visiting the vegetable, mint, and flower gardens, the farm, the stone-ground gristmill, and the lake and pier.
“We are excited to host our Thanksgiving buffet this year. Thanksgiving is a beautiful time of year that encourages us to truly stop and be thankful for the bounty of blessings that the Lord has so graciously given us,” said Folse, executive chef and owner of White Oak Plantation.
The extensive buffet menu is as follows:
Amuse Bouche
- Goat cheese mousse tart
- Rabbit rillette crostini with a salad of tarragon beets
- Pumpkin seed gremolata and herbed ricotta atop arugula greens
Soup
- Wild mushroom bisque
- Chicken and andouille gumbo
Carving Station
- Cajun fried turkey
- Honey bourbon-glazed ham
- Prime rib with au jus
- Seared duck
- Oven-roasted red snapper
- Shrimp and grits
Sides
- Sweet farre dressing
- Tasso and brown butter shoepeg cornbread dressing
- Mirliton and gulf shrimp casserole
- Louisiana sweet potato casserole with pecan praline crumble
- Charred brussel sprouts with cranberry and bacon vinaigrette
- Creamed swiss chard
- Smothered crowder peas
- Cranberry chutney
Dessert Assortment
Kids will be able to enjoy their own buffet of mac & cheese and a mashed potato bar.
Wine will be available, as well as a cash bar.
White Oak Plantation is located at 17660 George O’Neal Rd. To make reservations, call 225-751-1882 or email events@jfolse.com.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.