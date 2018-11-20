Baked Butternut Squash with ‘Pillow’ Topping

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
I love this recipe for fall! Your guests will certainly enjoy this spin on a traditional sweet potato casserole. Butternut squash is plentiful this time of year, so why not utilize it for your next holiday gathering? Complete with its “pillow” topping of marshmallows, you will not be disappointed by this dish!
Ingredients for Casserole:
5 butternut squash, quartered and seeded
1 quart water
2 cups orange juice
1½ cups sugar
¼ pound butter, melted
1 cup milk
OR 1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 cup shredded coconut
2 eggs, beaten
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 tsp ground cinnamon
⅛ tsp salt
Method for Casserole:
In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, combine butternut squash, water, and orange juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook 25–30 minutes or until tender. Drain and let cool.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Scoop meat out of butternut squash shells then place in a large bowl. Stir in sugar, butter, milk, coconut, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Mix well. Transfer to a greased 10” x 12” ovenproof casserole dish then set aside.
Ingredients for Topping:
1 (16-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
3 ounces butter, softened
½ cup flour
Method for Topping:
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except mini marshmallows.
Using a fork, stir until crumbly. Spoon crumb mixture evenly over butternut squash and bake 45 minutes. Remove from oven.
Spread marshmallows evenly over casserole. Broil on high 1–3 minutes or until marshmallows are slightly browned.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.