Apartment shooting leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on North Marque Ann Drive near La Margie Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said the preliminary information from the investigation indicated the victim was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
