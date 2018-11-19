Woman’s Hospital celebrates 50th birthday

Dr. Daugherty began to use Pap smears to diagnose many early cancers in his cancer detection laboratory. He donated the proceeds from the laboratory to Woman’s, thus providing one of the sources of funds to build the hospital. The Cary Dougherty Cancer Detection Laboratory, still in operation today, is one of the most respected in the nation, having processed nearly two million Pap tests since its inception. It is credited with helping Baton Rouge having one of the lowest death rates due to cervical cancer in the country.