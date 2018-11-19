Waitr to deliver free Thanksgiving meals to Baton Rouge families

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some families in the Baton Rouge area will get free Thanksgiving meals delivered by Waitr, according to a release from the food delivery service company on Monday.
The holiday initiative is part of Waitr’s five-week “Share Thanksgiving” fundraiser, where anyone using the Waitr app could donate to help feed a family in their community this Thanksgiving.
All the money raised is being used to buy the meals from local restaurants and deliveries will be made to families this week. The company said over 2,700 Waitr customers donated to the cause.
Teams in the Baton Rouge area worked with local organizations to identify the families in need.
