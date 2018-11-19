VIDEO: Clemson RB gets surprise reunion with soldier dad at game

CPT Cody Lucas reunited with his son, Clemson Tigers walk-on running back Ty Lucas, just before the Nov. 18 game in Clemson, SC. (Source: Clemson Tigers/Twitter screenshot)
By Tanita Gaither | November 19, 2018 at 5:38 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 7:38 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Clemson Tiger walk-on running back got a big surprise before his team’s win on Saturday vs. Duke.

Ty Lucas reunited with this dad, United States Army CPT Cody Lucas, a signal advisory with the 1st Security Forces Assistance Bridage. The reunion came on Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 18.

The video says CPT Lucas has served in the military for 10 years with tours in Korea and most recently, Afghanistan.

The surprise came as the team walked back to the lockerroom after pre-game warm-ups. The younger Lucas was blown away by the surprise.

“It was a huge surprise,” he said on-camera. “It was the best thing ever.”

Clemson defeated Duke Saturday 35-6.

You can watch the video here:

Father returns from Afghanistan, surprises son before Clemson game

CPT Cody Lucas, United States Army, Signal Advisor with 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, returned from Afghanistan this week. His son Ty is a freshman running back, and he had no idea that his father was waiting as he prepared for Clemson's Military Appreciation Game on Saturday. Thank you to all who have made the commitment to serve our nation.

Posted by Clemson Football on Sunday, November 18, 2018

