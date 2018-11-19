Three arrested for ATM cash thefts in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM cash thefts in Ascension Parish.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley said the arrests came after several reports on the thefts. On November 13, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a bank where one of the thefts reportedly happened.
Deputies learned that money had been withdrawn from the ATM at several locations for the bank from Nov. 9-14.
Surveillance video shows two men, identified as Anthony Lennox, 29, and Constantine Tanase, 39, withdrawing money from the ATM.
Deputies set up surveillance at one of the locations and saw the men trying to use the machine. The deputies made a traffic stop for the vehicle the men were in, and found Lennox and Tanase as well a third occupant, 23-year-old Mich’e Mitchell.
Investigators learned the trio would drive to ATMs and use cloned cards from other countries to withdraw large sums of money. Tanase confessed to deputies, saying he was part of a large-scale crime ring that involved traveling across the United States to commit the thefts.
Detectives seized the cash and cloned cards at a hotel the trio were staying at.
They were arrested and charged with bank fraud. Lennox bonded out on November 17 on a $90,000 bond, but Mitchell and Tanase are still in custody at the Ascension Parish Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and there may be more arrests related to the case.
“This is an example of an outstanding investigation, and two nights of surveillance at multiple sites in this parish resulting in the arrests of three traveling criminals,” Wiley said. “These criminals are no doubt part of an organized criminal enterprise stretching from coast to coast, thanks to the United States Secret Service for ongoing assistance on this case.”
