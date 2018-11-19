Structure losses in Southern California fire rise to 1,500

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2018 file photo shows a table and chairs outside one of at least 20 homes destroyed by the Woolsey fire on Wandermere Drive in the Point Dume area of Malibu, Calif. The number of structures destroyed by a huge Southern California wildfire has risen to 1,500. Another 341 structures were damaged as of a Monday, Nov. 20, 2018 count. As firefighters mop up, repair and restoration of utilities is continuing along with repopulation of areas evacuated when winds spread the fire earlier this month. Forecasters predict rain in the area by midweek. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (AP)