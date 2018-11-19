St. Vincent de Paul serving Thanksgiving meals, hosting turkey carving contest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As they have for the last 37 years, St. Vincent de Paul is set to host special holiday meals Thanksgiving Day.
They’re also hosting a community turkey carving contest on Wednesday, November 21. Community leaders, including Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Constable Reginald Brown, LSU Head Gymnastics Coach DD Breaux, Rabbi Jordan Goldson, LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri, Councilwoman Tara Wicker, and many more, will volunteer their time to compete in the 9th Annual Turkey Carving Contest.
The carved up turkeys will be served during St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving dinners.
The contest will be held at 1:30 p.m. in St. Vincent de Paul’s dining room, located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.
On Thursday, November 22, St. Vincent de Paul will serve Thanksgiving dinner in their dining room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, St. Vincent de Paul will also be serving a Thanksgiving meal at the Raising Cane’s River Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul wants to thank the B’nai Israel congregation for donating the turkeys. Anyone who would like to donate food can drop them off at St. Vincent de Paul. Call 225-383-7837 for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.