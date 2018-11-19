Southern and Grambling get ready to face off in 45th annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Coaches and administrators from Southern and Grambling met with sports journalists Monday morning for the 45th annual Bayou Classic news conference.
Southern (6-3, 5-1) and Grambling (6-4, 5-2) will battle inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be shown on NBC.
The game will determine the winner of the SWAC West title. Alcorn State secured the SWAC East title over the weekend and will host the SWAC Championship.
The Jaguars and Tigers have met a total of 69 times. Southern leads the series 36-33, but Grambling is currently riding a 3-game win streak in the annual contest.
