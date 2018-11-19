Police: Man wanted for stabbing wife to death and injuring others in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured two of her relatives Sunday night.
Michael Vallery, 49, is wanted for stabbing and killing his wife Stefanie Vallery, 51, at around 8 p.m. at her home in the 13000 block of Honey Drive. The two were separated at the time of the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies also found two other women, relatives of the wife, at the home with stab wounds. One woman was transported to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.
The other woman was treated on the scene. Deputies said Vallery fled the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Vallery’s whereabouts to call 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP. Deputies urge anyone who sees Vallery to not approach him and to immediately call 911.
