Oncology infusion services available for Zachary-area cancer patients

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Lane Regional Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are now offering infusion therapy services at Lane Cancer Center.
LANE CANCER CENTER
- 6180 Main Street in Zachary
- To make an appointment with a medical oncologist, call: (225) 658-4400 or schedule your visit online
In September, the two organizations announced a new partnership to provide enhanced medical oncology care to Zachary-area cancer patients.
Vince Cataldo, M.D., Joseph Shows, M.D. and Siva Yadlapati, M.D. have been providing medical oncology care at Lane Cancer Center since September along with registered chemotherapy/biotherapy-certified nurses and other oncology-focused allied health and support team members.
“The addition of infusion services offers patients the convenience of seeing their medical oncologist and receiving treatments right here in Zachary,” said Larry Meese, Chief Executive Officer of Lane Regional Medical Center. “The people in our region deserve the best in care, and through this partnership with Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, we are providing it at the highest level possible.”
Louisiana has one of the highest rates of death from cancer in the nation, and the number of prostate cancer diagnoses in Zachary exceeds the state average.
“We are glad to complement the state-of-the-art cancer care being provided for the Zachary area through our partnership with Lane Cancer Center,” said Linda Lee, Vice President, Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. “We look forward to continuing to provide services that address the complex needs of cancer patients, as well as ensuring support for their loved ones.”
Information on this page was provided by Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.