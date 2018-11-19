NOPD searching for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old.
According to NOPD, Cindy Torres was last seen by her family on Thursday at their residence in the 6400 block of Medlock Street.
The report said Torres left home without permission.
She is described as standing 5′0, weighing about 100 pounds.
Torres was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes, according to the report.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Cindy Torres, please notify NOPD at 911 or any Fourth District detective at 658-6040.
