Marcus Davenport limited at practice Monday in preparation for Saints-Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints had the day off, but the NFL requires teams that play on Thursday put out a injury report.
In a positive sign for the Black and Gold, Marcus Davenport was listed as limited at practice Monday. Davenport gas missed each of the last three games with a toe injury.
Max Unger (quadricep), Tre’Quan Smith (foot), Terron Armstead (pectoral), Jermon Bushrod (hand) and Andrus Peat (knee) were estimated to miss the workout on Monday.
Larry Warford was listed as a full participant. He left Sunday’s contest with a concussion.
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was listed as a limited participant. The Jesuit and LSU alum last played in week one. Jones suffered a broken foot in the opener.
