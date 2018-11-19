Man accused of attacking woman with kitchen knife

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman with a kitchen knife several times.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say on Sunday, November 18 around 8:45 p.m., the man, identified as Richard Fluker, 63, got into a verbal argument with the female victim. The argument then escalated into a physical altercation, and Fluker reportedly armed himself with an 8″ kitchen knife.
Fluker stabbed the woman approximately three times, once in her shoulder and twice in her back. The victim was found lying on the ground of the apartment complex in the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard. She was transported to a local hospital.
Fluker is charged with attempted second degree murder.
