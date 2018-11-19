Lunch with Coach O: Texas A&M Preview

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with journalists Monday afternoon for his final regular season Lunch with Coach O news conference.
Orgeron will preview the upcoming game against Texas A&M. The No. 7 Tigers (9-2, 5-2) will travel to College Station, TX to face the Aggies (7-4, 4-3) on Saturday for the regular season finale.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Orgeron will also recap LSU’s 42-10 win over Rice.
