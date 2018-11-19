LSU moves up to No. 19 in AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - LSU is ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following the Tigers' 85-76 win over Memphis.
LSU jumped three spots and is now 4-0 on the season.
Two of college basketball’s bluebloods remain firmly entrenched atop the AP Top 25 after a week of easy wins. Two more tumbled all the way out after a week filled with defeats.
One of them happens to be the reigning national champion.
While top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Kansas did little to hurt their status as early national title contenders, Villanova and Syracuse slid all the way out of the Top 25 on Monday.
The Wildcats lost a rematch of last year’s championship game with Michigan, then lost in overtime to Furman on Saturday to give coach Jay Wright’s team back-to-back losses for the first time in five years.
The Wildcats had risen to No. 8 last week. They were among those receiving votes this week.
The top five remained unchanged with Duke remained the clear No. 1, receiving 53 of 63 first-place votes after blowing out Eastern Michigan.
