LSU fans flock to campus following last home game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When LSU home games come to an end, life for die-hard fans can be tough.
“There's so much energy in any sporting event here and you can't find that anywhere else,” says Westley Nunez.
Nunez says he’s been coming to home games for the last 15 years. He made it a point this year to start bringing his daughter, Blaire along.
“We got to wait until next year to come to a football game, but of course all of the other athletics are going on. We can still come out and show our spirit that way,” Nunez says.
Pitre, a graduate of LSU, says the constant excitement on campus keeps him coming back.
“It's going be a little more boring but anyway hopefully we'll be watching, and LSU will be in the playoffs,” says LSU Alumnus Mike Pitre.
Even though it'll be over 200 days until fans can set foot in Tiger Stadium for a game, nothing can seem to keep these fans away.
“It's my home. It's where I was raised,” says Judy Shields. “ It’s my culture.”
Mike the Tiger's sanctuary is a hot spot on any given day of the week, and just 24 hours after LSU swept Rice University for the win, Sunday afternoon was no different.
As this up and coming graduate, Taylor Jarreau, made her way through campus taking portraits, she made a point to include the mascot
“You don't have LSU with Mike so I need him in my graduation pictures,” Jarreau says.
Fans say until football next year, pure love for the Tigers will keep them coming up back.
