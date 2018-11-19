Local group FITE’ing hunger

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thanksgiving came a little early for some thanks to Famine is the Enemy (F.I.T.E.), a local non-profit.
The organization worked to ensure everyone enjoyed a hot meal for the holidays by serving the city’s homeless community a Thanksgiving meal.
The group sets up under the Trevor Sims overpass located near St. Vincent’s De Paul every weekend, but they say this was their largest group so far – serving over 100 people. They partnered with members from Bethany Church in Baton Rouge who provided prayer and encouragement for the families.
FITE Founder, Joshua Selser, says he was homeless for a period of time and understands the importance of helping those in need.
“I just saw a need you know? Everyday, I passed by somebody hungry or, you know, needing something, and you know I just felt nudged to take initiative,” said Selser.
Thanks to some great friends who share his vision, he hasn’t been in the “FITE” alone. Shannon Fertita began helping shortly after Selser started the organization. She says she hopes their work will teach future generations about the importance of good will.
“I’ve got three kids, and I want them to see that they have it really good, you know. They've got a bed to sleep in at night, they've got a hot meal guaranteed to them every day,” said Fertita.
For more information about F.I.TE. and their upcoming events, click here to visit their Facebook page.
