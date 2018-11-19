IRS warns of ‘Tax Transcript’ email scam

By WAFB Staff | November 19, 2018 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 2:54 PM

(WAFB) - The Internal Revenue Service is warning the public of a rise in phony emails impersonating the IRS to trick users into opening malware documents.

The scam, in particular, has been an issue for businesses since employees can open the emails that spread the malware throughout the network, according to an IRS security alert release on Monday.

The malware, known as Emotet, usually poses as banks and financial institutions and tries to entice users to open the email. Recently, the scammers have been posing as the IRS, pretending to be from “IRS Online.” The scam email has an attachment labeled “Tax Account Transcript," or something similarly named.

The IRS urges taxpayers not to open the email or the attachment.

Delete or forward the scam email to phishing@irs.gov if you think you’ve received the scam email. Notify the company’s technology professionals if you see these using an employer’s computer.

