HOPE Ministries to distribute Thanksgiving food in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - HOPE Ministries is hosting a food distribution event on Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season in Baton Rouge.
The event will be at the HOPE Ministries, located at 4643 Winbourne Avenue, starting at 9 a.m.
In addition, HOPE’s Client Choice Food Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For more information on this event, go to www.hopebr.org.
The organization has been helping the community with food and support services since the 2016 historic floods in Baton Rouge.
