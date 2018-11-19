HOLIDAY HELPING HAND: Community members asked to purchase bags, fill them with food for families in need

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Associated Grocers, Coca-Cola, WAFB, and others are joining forces to help families in need.
Coca-Cola’s Best Gift Ever campaign benefits the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by providing food for families this winter.
The red, pre-packaged Coca-Cola bags will be filled with non-perishable holiday food items. To help out a local family, you can buy one of these bags for $10 at participating Associated Grocers Food Stores. Click here to find one of those locations in Baton Rouge.
After purchasing the bag, you can drop it in the food bank box inside the store. Volunteers will then pick up the bags and distribute them to the families.
For more information, visit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank website: https://brfoodbank.org/
If your organization is seeking donations during the holiday season and would like to be apart of our “Holiday Helping Hand” series, please send an email to Kevin Foster at kevinfoster@wafb.com
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.