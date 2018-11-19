Groups partner to provide ‘Best Gift Ever’ to needy families

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Associated Grocers, Coca-Cola, WAFB, and others are joining forces to help families in need.
Coca-Cola’s Best Gift Ever campaign benefits the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by providing food for families this winter.
You can help out by purchasing a red pre-packaged bag of food for $10 at participating Associated Grocer locations. Then, just drop the bag into a food bank barrel on the way out.
The bags will be available for purchase through Christmas.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.