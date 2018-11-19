FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase throughout the day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a lovely autumn weekend, looks like we’ll need to keep umbrellas on standby this week. We’re not expecting heavy or widespread activity over the next few days but off-and-on wet weather is returning to the forecast.
Out the door Monday morning, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is quiet, but as the day progresses, we’re expecting a 40 percent to 50 percent chance for rain/isolated storms and a high in the upper 60s.
Overnight, scattered showers will likely linger, with the low dropping to 49 degrees. For your Tuesday, expect a few showers in the morning but clearing skies by the lunch hour, with light northerly winds and a daytime high dipping to the lower 60s.
