FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On-and-off rains expected for next few days

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The rains rolled into the Baton Rouge metro area Monday afternoon and will stay over the WAFB region through the evening into the night. With a little luck though, the rain should move east by sunrise Tuesday, with skies clearing through the morning. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the upper 40s to near 50° with afternoon sunshine helping take temperatures into the low 60s.