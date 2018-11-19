FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On-and-off rains expected for next few days

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The rains rolled into the Baton Rouge metro area Monday afternoon and will stay over the WAFB region through the evening into the night. With a little luck though, the rain should move east by sunrise Tuesday, with skies clearing through the morning. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the upper 40s to near 50° with afternoon sunshine helping take temperatures into the low 60s.
The forecast through the next several days calls for on-and-off rains through the weekend.
Wednesday will be dry, with highs in the low to mid 60s, but rains return during the overnight hours into early Thursday. Once again, with a little luck, the rain should end in the early morning on Thanksgiving Day, with clearing skies for the afternoon. After a morning start in the low 40s, temperatures should return to the 60s for Thanksgiving afternoon.
Friday starts off dry, but rain is likely during the latter half of the day and into the night with the last of those showers lingering into the earliest hours of Saturday. Once again, with a little luck, we should be enjoying clearing skies on Saturday morning with sunshine into the afternoon.
The next round of rain appears to show up during the latter half of Sunday, with the latest First Alert Forecast setting rain chances at 30 percent for Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front slides through the state.
The forecast behind that front calls for a run of much cooler days, lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s and highs in the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (Nov. 26 through 28).
