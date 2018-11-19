FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab an umbrella

An area of low pressure will form in the Western Gulf of Mexico and move along the Northern Gulf Coast. Heaviest rain and most storms will stay out in the water. But a decent spread of light to moderate rain is forecast to occur inland Thanksgiving Thursday morning. Most of the rain will be out of here by mid morning. So watch out for maybe a few wet slick streets for morning and lunchtime plans. Most will receive between 0.25-0.50 inches.