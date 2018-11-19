FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab an umbrella

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - You’ll have to find the umbrella again for the holiday week ahead.
A series of disturbances and frontal boundaries will move across the local area bringing rain at certain points. The first system will be a weak cold front Monday into early Tuesday. This front won’t bring about a big drop in temperature, but will provide sct’d to numerous rain showers Monday primarily during the late afternoon and night into predawn Tuesday. Most will pick up less than a quarter of an inch which is extremely manageable.
The area stays dry for a majority of Tuesday and through Wednesday.
An area of low pressure will form in the Western Gulf of Mexico and move along the Northern Gulf Coast. Heaviest rain and most storms will stay out in the water. But a decent spread of light to moderate rain is forecast to occur inland Thanksgiving Thursday morning. Most of the rain will be out of here by mid morning. So watch out for maybe a few wet slick streets for morning and lunchtime plans. Most will receive between 0.25-0.50 inches.
A secondary disturbance will push into the area Friday afternoon and evening into Saturday morning. This is good news for Black Friday shoppers getting discount deals late Thursday into predawn Friday as it will stay dry. You might want a light jacket with temperatures mainly in the 50°s. We could see the heaviest rain and maybe a strong storm with this disturbance.
All the rain is forecast to get out of here by the Bayou Classic in NOLA for Southern football fans.
A stronger cold front is forecast to arrive by the tail end of next weekend. This front will bring chilly weather back to close out November.
