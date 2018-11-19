Coast Guard: Good Samaritans help rescue 15 people from sinking liftboat near Grande Isle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Good Samaritans helped the U.S. Coast Guard rescue 15 people from a sinking liftboat near Grand Isle early Sunday (Nov. 18), according to a Coast Guard news release.
Shortly after 3:15 a.m., someone aboard the Ram XVIII alerted coast guard watchstanders the 134-foot liftboat was taking on water and 15 people were on board. The Coast Guard dispatched rescue teams in a boat and helicopter, and issued a marine alert.
The liftboat had no power, was leaning at a 45-degree angle and was unable to right itself, the Coast Guard said. While the vessel was taking on water, a steel tank filled with soap fell overboard, causing a navigation hazard, according to the news release.
Good Samaritans aboard the Starfleed Guardian responded to the alert and rescued six people from aboard the liftboat and also brought the remaining nine people who were rescued by a Coast Guard crew to shore.
The liftboat was carrying about 13,900 gallons of diesel fuel, but as of Sunday evening, the Coast Guard said there were no reports of spillage.
No further information was immediately available.
