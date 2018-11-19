Coast Guard: Cleanup planned for more than 1,500 gallons of oil spilled in La. marsh

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cleanup efforts are underway more that 1,500 gallons of crude oil that are “unaccounted for,” in an unnamed marsh inn the Lake Paige Oil and Gas field near Dulac, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release Saturday (Nov. 18).
The Coast Guard was notified Thursday afternoon that approximately 420 gallons of crude oil had spilled from a flow line owned by Texas Petroleum Investment Corporation. Oil spill cleanup teams set up hard boom and sorbents that afternoon.
On Friday, members of the Oil Spill Coordinator’s office, Department of Environmental Quality, Wildlife and Fisheries, Marine Safety Unit Houma and a representative from Texas Petroleum Investment Corporation investigated the scene and learned about 1,680 gallons of oil had been spilled and was possibly still trapped in the marsh.
According to the Coast Guard, the site of the leak has been secured and a controlled burn has been approved for Monday morning. The cause of the spill is still under investigation and as of Sunday evening, the extent of environmental impact was not determined.
