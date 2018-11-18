The Latest: Macron takes part in wreath-laying in Germany

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron hugs German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris while marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Macron and Merkel, both limping in the polls, are looking for common approaches to U.S. President Donald Trump and fixing the flaws in the euro currency. Macron will address the German parliament on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) (AP)