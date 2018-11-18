FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable temps and mild weather for Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a foggy Sunday start, the rest of the day will be problem-free in the world of weather. Temperatures will be comfortable and mild reaching the low 70s this afternoon.
A few clouds will form, but the area stays rain-free. A weak cold front will push into the area late Monday into early Tuesday. This front may trigger some scattered showers Monday afternoon and night into the early morning start Tuesday.
This front will only bring a minor temperature cool down for the middle of the week. As we approach Thanksgiving, another storm system looks to form in the Western Gulf. Where this system tracks will ultimately determine how much rain we receive.
For now, the forecast shows the southern half of the WAFB viewing area seeing rain Thanksgiving morning. By Thursday afternoon, we should be dry and cool.
The weather won’t be too bad for midnight shoppers Thanksgiving night and Black Friday morning. Scattered showers return into the day Friday. A stronger cold front is set to arrive by the end of next weekend. That means the weekend should start out fine which is good news for the Southern football rivalry this weekend down in New Orleans.
Late Sunday into early Monday, the next cold front arrives. Expect scattered showers and t-storms to accompany this front. A nice cool down looks to occur for the first part of the following work week.
Follow WAFB First Alert Weather on Twitter @WAFBweather for more weather updates.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.