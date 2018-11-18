Brees throws 2 TD passes, Saints lead the Eagles at half

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints owned an eight-game winning streak going into their matchup with the Eagles. After a half of play, the Black and Gold could be well on their way to a ninth in a row. Drew Brees found Austin Carr and Tre’Quan Smith for touchdowns in the first half, giving the Saints a 24-7 lead going into the break.
The Saints were already leading 3-0, when Austin Carr recorded his first career touchdown reception. The Brees-Carr connection came from three yards out, and extended New Orleans advantage to 10-0.
The domination of the Eagles defense continued in the second quarter. Mark Ingram strolled into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 17-0.
Right before the break, Brees hooked up with Tre’Quan Smith in traffic for a 15-yard touchdown. The second touchdown pass of the day by Brees, staked the Black and Gold to a 24-7 lead.
The Eagles only points in the first two frames came on a Josh Adams 28-yard touchdown run. That cut Philadelphia’s deficit to 17-7.
