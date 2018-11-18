Baton Rouge woman arrested for fourth DWI after reports of reckless driving

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Saturday on her fourth DWI offense after authorities say she was driving recklessly on Bluebonnet Boulevard, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers with the Louisiana State Police started their investigation at around 10 a.m. after a driver reported seeing a reckless driver heading northbound on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Troopers found the accused driver, Safaria A. Joseph, 37, in a parking lot on Highway 61 at Coursey Boulevard. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel were at the scene by the time troopers arrived.
Troopers arrested Joseph after she performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test. Her BAC level was .246g%, according to LSP.
While she was in the state trooper patrol vehicle, Joseph became combative and kicked the back seat as well as the back window of the car, LSP reported in a release.
Joseph also became combative toward troopers and had punched an Intoxylizer machine.
As troopers were transporting her to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Joseph banged her head inside the car and tried to kick out a window. Troopers said she destroyed official paperwork and a troopers jacket as well.
Joseph was treated for her self-inflicted injuries once she was at the detention facility. She was booked for 4th Offense DWI, Reckless Operation, Resisting an Officer, Battery on a Police Officer (3 Counts), Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for certain Prior Offenses, Simple Criminal Damage to Property (2 Counts), and Self-Mutilation by a Prisoner.
Troopers urge driver to call *LSP (*577) to report reckless driving.
